Hailey: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE, Va. - Hailey is a very sweet little girl who is eager to please. Hailey enjoys helping with chores and baking cookies. She has an engaging personality and she enjoys spending time talking with others.

The 13-year old has lots of energy and likes to stay busy and will do best with a family that likes to stay active. She loves outdoor activities and nature in general.

Although she does not currently have any, she says she likes pets. Hailey loves school and works hard to do well. Hailey enjoys art and writing as well as music and writing her own songs.

Being treated with patience and gentle reassurance is best for her. Hailey does well in environments with structure and routines that allow her to know what to expect.

If you would like to learn more about Hailey or have questions about foster care/adoption, contact Cindy Davis at DePaul Community Resources at cdavis@depaulcr.org or 540.381.1848 x 4009 or online at www.depaulcr.org

There are more than 600 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own.

