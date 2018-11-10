Hailey-Ann: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE - Hailey-Ann is a friendly and outgoing 14-year old who wants a family to call her own. She loves horses, big dogs, and being outdoors. Her free time is spent watching the TV show River Monsters and “noodling,” but only to catch the fish, not to eat them!

A self-described tomboy, she prefers to be active and do things like play football. Music is a great stress-reliever for her. Hailey is a very appreciative young lady who goes out of her way to show her gratitude to others.

Hailey needs an adoptive family who will support her as she transitions into her adoptive home. Her forever family will need to work with her through any difficult challenges and help her achieve a sense of permanence and connection.

Hailey has been wishing for a family of her own for a long time. Will you make her wish come true?

If you would like to learn more about Hailey-Ann or have questions about foster care/adoption, contact Cindy Davis at DePaul Community Resources at cdavis@depaulcr.org or 540.381.1848 x 4009 or online at www.depaulcr.org

There are more than 600 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.