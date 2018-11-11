Haley: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE - Haley is a sweet young lady. She enjoys bike riding, swimming, and listening to country music in her free time. Haley is a thrill seeker and would like to vacation at Dollywood to ride roller coasters. She likes animals especially dogs and horses.

The 15-year old is a good student and makes good grades; her favorite subject is math. She wants to learn different languages and is currently taking Spanish because she feels that will help her in her future. She aspires to go to college and study to become a Social Worker to help others with experiences like her own. She enjoys going to church and considers herself to be a Christian.

Haley is most comfortable and at ease living in a country setting. Haley deserves a family that can accept her for who she is and provides her with support and love.

If you would like to learn more about Haley or have questions about foster care/adoption, contact Cindy Davis at DePaul Community Resources at cdavis@depaulcr.org or 540.381.1848 x 4009 or online at www.depaulcr.org

There are more than 600 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own.

