Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival kicks off...in China

HARBIN, China - While we've got a mild weekend on tap here, the world's biggest display of ice and snow sculptures kicks off Saturday in northwestern China. It's called the 'Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival,' located in what the locals call "ice city."

The event draws in hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, and with good reason. The combination of the beautiful sculptures and colorful lights is incredible.

Displays range from 30-foot tall cathedrals and palaces to smaller exhibits.

The motivation for sculptors is knowing that their work will be seen by many from all over the world. In fact, the festival brings in more than a million Chinese and international visitors to Harbin every year.

That's despite the sub-zero temperature. If you're looking for a new travel destination, book your flight to China between now and February. The festival remains open through February, when temperatures in China typically begin to rise.

