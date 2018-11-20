Harley:30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE - Harley is a very active young man. He loves to tell jokes and make others laugh. He enjoys school and states that his favorite subject is math, and his least favorite subject is science.

The 14-year old doesn't mind helping with chores and when helping around the house he prefers to do the dishes. When inside, Harley spends his free time watching TV or playing video games.

When outside, Harley enjoys playing football. Harley's favorite food is tacos and his least favorite food is peanut butter. Harley's favorite holiday is Christmas because he enjoys giving and receiving gifts.

Harley believes that his friends play an important part in his life. He wants his adoptive family to know that he enjoys helping others. Harley is considering joining the Army or Navy after he graduates high school.

If you would like to learn more about Harley or have questions about foster care/adoption, contact Cindy Davis at DePaul Community Resources at cdavis@depaulcr.org or 540.381.1848 x 4009 or online at www.depaulcr.org

There are more than 600 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own.

