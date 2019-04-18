Harvester celebrates 5 years, $1.8 million in business last year

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. -

Making Rocky Mount a musical destination, the Harvester performance center celebrated 5 years in business Wednesday. Though the road has been long, CEO Matt Hankins said the blood, sweat and tears invested in the venue are beginning to pay off.

In 2018, the Harvester did $1.8 million dollars in business and had 32,000 paying ticketholders, with an estimated 40,000 people through its doors. While Hankins hasn’t released whether the business made a profit last year, he did say ticket sales year over year were up by 33%.

"It just justifies that the investment of time and energy and love that we have already put into it is paying off. To have artists referring to each other saying 'You've got to go play this place in Virginia,'” Hankins said.

Upcoming featured artists include Ronnie Milsap, Rick Springfield, LeAnn Rimes and Scott Stapp.

For more upcoming shows and ticket prices, click here.





Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.