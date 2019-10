BRUNSWICK, Oh. - A clean car and a good scare. That's what you can get at the Rainforest Car Wash in Brunswick, Ohio.

The local car wash has turned the facility into a spooky experience for Halloween.

The owner says employees are throughout the car wash peeling soap away off the cars and scaring people. There are also various pop ups throughout the wash.

It costs drivers $20, but the unique Halloween experience? Priceless.