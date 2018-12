ROANOKE, Va. - Our work to upgrade to a new antenna is nearly complete.

What this means is that we'll soon be off low-power mode, which is why many people in the region who receive our signal have had trouble watching WSLS 10 at times this week.

The new antenna is expected to be installed either Thursday or Friday.

Until the new antenna is completely installed, expect to have continued difficulties receiving our signal.

