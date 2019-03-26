Help to mentor youth with Goodwill Industries of the Valleys

ROANOKE, Va.- - Goodwill is looking for several volunteer adult mentors for its Roanoke and Rocky Mount locations.

These mentors will provide guidance and support to youth in middle and high school. Goodwill in Roanoke needs 40 mentors by the end of the year.

The Rocky Mount location would like to have 35. Goodwill says your profession doesn't matter. All they need is your time.

"If you want to get back to a child and really change and speak life into a child, come out. All we're asking is four hours of your month," said Nicole Ross, program manager of youth services.

"Specifically for Franklin County, we're focusing on youth that are involved in the criminal justice system. Mentors provide that positive leadership that youth need in their lives, especially youth that are involved with the system that they're coming from," said Ernesto Muse, program manager-youth services - Franklin Co.

Both locations will have youth mentoring information sessions. Rocky Mount's is on April 11 at 1054 North Main Street. Roanoke's is April 12 at their location on Melrose. Click here for more information about youth mentoring.



