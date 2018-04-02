Here's how to check which Facebook apps have access to your private information

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Facebook is facing a lot of criticism over its policies of sharing users' personal information with third-party partners like apps and quizzes.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has apologized and vowed to make some changes. You can read about those changes in this article: "Facebook changes: How will my account be different?"

But if you're concerned about your privacy, you may be concerned about the damage that has already been done. If you frequently take Facebook quizzes, or log into other apps with your Facebook credentials, you've probably given many third-party companies access to your information that could include your bio, your birthday, your religious and political views, where you live and work and posts you've liked.

Here are some step-by-step instructions to find out which apps you've given permissions to and how to adjust those privacy settings:

From your smart phone , open your Facebook app.

Tap the menu icon at the bottom right of your screen.

Scroll down to "Settings."

Tap it and choose "Account Settings" from the menu.

Scroll down to "Apps" and click on it.

Tap on “Platform.” This is where you can tap "edit" to turn the apps feature on or off entirely.

Back in the "Apps and Websites" settings menu, choose "Logged in with Facebook." This is where you'll find all of the apps that are paired with your Facebook log-in. You can click on each one to see what you've allowed the app to access. Tap on an app and scroll down to "Remove App" if you'd like to delete it.

Now, go back to the apps-settings menu and tap on "Apps others use." This is where you can check to see if you’re letting your friends’ apps to access your information. You can disable that option or edit which information you let those apps see by checking or unchecking each category.

Even after you've deleted the app from Facebook, it may already have your personal information. There are a few steps you can take to try and regain your privacy:

Contact the site and ask them to remove your name from any lists they share with third parties.

Go here to opt out of some interest-based advertising.

Clear your web browser's cache, cookies and browsing history.

If you have questions about specific apps you may want to use in the future, you can usually look up the privacy policies or terms of service for the more reputable ones. Read them so you know what you're giving the app access to.

Finally, here are some tips from the Better Business Bureau to avoid an online quiz scam:

Be skeptical: Before you take a quiz, figure out who created it. Is it a brand you trust?

Adjust privacy settings: Review your social media account’s privacy settings and be strict about what information you share.

Remove personal details from your profile: Don’t share information like your phone number or home address on Facebook or other accounts.

Don't accept friend requests from people you don’t know.

