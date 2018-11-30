Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair this weekend at the Berglund Center

ROANOKE - Shoppers looking to get a head start on holiday shopping can find everything they need in one location this weekend. The Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair happens at the Berglund Center on Saturday.

The event, organized by Jason Lane of Vinton has attracted 243 local, regional and nationwide vendors from across the East Coast that offer handmade items, artisan crafts, as well as direct-sales products like Scentsy, LuLaRoe, Mary Kay and even local small businesses and retailers.

While the event aims to help local shoppers buy great items, and support local small businesses, Lane said there is also a goal to give back to the community. New, unwrapped toys will be collected for the Salvation Army Angel Tree.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle that will support a local police officer in Roanoke City and his family who has child with autism. They are hoping to purchase a service dog. Lane said the dog costs $25,000.

"With 243 vendors, there are a lot of things that could be donated to the toys for tots and the 50/50 so I hope it's a win-win for all of us. Its not about me, it's about them," Lane said.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

