MONETA, Va. - A farm in Moneta says one of its horses died after a barn roof blew off during severe storms Friday night.

According to Spring Valley Farm, Yeti was in the field behind the barn when the roof was thrown by high winds and heavy rain.

It says some other horses had non-life threatening injuries from debris and are recovering.

No human lives were taken, but the farm says they will miss Yeti dearly.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.