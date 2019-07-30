How to be a good sports parent: mistakes parents are making

ROANOKE - Back to School means back to sports for many families but parents are making some big mistakes when it comes to their kids.

Dr. Julie Zielinski is a pediatric ortho surgeon at Carilion Clinic.

She says parents are inadvertently causing harm through helicopter parenting. She says added pressure can negate many of the great benefits that come from sports and focused, repetitive training can mean more injury. Dr. Zielinski says because students are playing the same sport all year long, they are seeing surgery sooner because of overuse.

The best ways to avoid injury are staying in shape even in the off-season and sleep to aid repairing muscles and tissues, building bone, burning fat and recovery.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.