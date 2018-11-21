Hunter, 17-years old: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE - As a guy who is into anything that has a motor, Hunter gets a thrill out of riding dirt bikes and four wheelers. When it comes down to it just about any outside activity will get Hunter out the door, especially fishing and hunting.

The 17-year old is caring and sensitive with a winning personality. He is helpful, honest, respectful, and communicative.

Hunter needs a family that can be patient with him and who is able to give him plenty of one-on-one attention and provide a nurturing environment where he would surely thrive. Hunter would do well in a home with structure and routine, as most children do.

Hunter is a child who definitely has an interest in finding his “forever family” and would very much like to be adopted. Do you feel that you can be the family to help him reach his full potential in life?

If you would like to learn more about Hunter or have questions about foster care/adoption, contact Cindy Davis at DePaul Community Resources at cdavis@depaulcr.org or 540.381.1848 x 4009 or online at www.depaulcr.org

There are more than 600 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.