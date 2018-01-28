IKEA founder dies at his home in Sweden

Ingvar Kamprad, founder of IKEA, is seen after being presented the Lifetime Achievment Award by Princess Victoria of Sweden at the Swedish Chamber of Commerce Centenery Celebrations on May 12, 2006, in London.

STOCKHOLM, Sweden - Flags are flying at half mast at IKEA in Sweden, following the death of the founder of the retail giant.

Ingvar Kamprad was honored by lowering the Swedish flag outside an IKEA in Stockholm.

IKEA now has around 400 stores, visited by nearly 1 billion people in 2017.

The chain's Swedish department said Kamprad died peacefully at his home in the Scandinavian country.

He was 91 years old.

Kamprad got the name IKEA from his own initials, the first letters of his family farm and where the farm was located.

He came up with the idea of flat-pack furniture in 1956.

