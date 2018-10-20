Injuries reported in Roanoke County multi-vehicle accident by Tanglewood

ROANOKE COUNTY - One person was taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke County.

The crash happened around 3:30 Saturday on Electric Road in front of the Wendy’s near Tanglewood Mall.

Multiple vehicles were involved, causing traffic slowdowns on that road temporarily.

Roanoke County dispatchers said the person who called 911 reported a six vehicle accident, but dispatchers could not confirm how many were involved. Two people were injured and one person was taken to the hospital.



There is no information on their conditions or what caused the crash.

