Australian driver spots kangaroos hopping through snow-covered field

AUSTRALIA - A motorist witnessed an unusual sight while traveling in southeast Australia over the weekend.

A large group of kangaroos hopping in the snow!

Stephen Grenfell captured this video and posted it to Twitter with the caption: "not something you see every day in Australia."

The Bureau of Meteorology issued several warnings of severe weather in Australia's southeastern states, with this particular weather system forecasted to be the worst of the Australia winter so far this year.

