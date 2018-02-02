Fidel Castro's firstborn son commits suicide at 68

Fidel 'Fidelito' Castro Diaz-Balart, son of Cuban revoloutionary leader Fidel Castro, on February 27, 2015 in Havana, Cuba. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HAVANA - Fidel Castro's firstborn son, Fidel "Fidelito" Castro Diaz-Balart, committed suicide Thursday in Havana, according to the Cuban government, reports WPLG.

He was 68.

Castro Diaz-Balart, who was the scientific adviser to the council of state, had been getting treatment for depression, Cuba Debate reported. He was also the vice president of Cuba's Academy of Sciences.

Castro Diaz-Balart was the son of Fidel Castro's first wife Mirta Diaz-Balart y Gutierrez, who is the aunt of U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz Balart, Lincoln Diaz-Balart, a former U.S. congressman, and Jose Diaz-Balart, a journalist.

