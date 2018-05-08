Schools removing analog clocks because students can't read them

Analog clocks could become a thing of the past in some U.K. schools.

The Telegraph reports that schools are removing analog clocks from examination halls because teenagers are unable to read them to tell the time.

“The current generation aren’t as good at reading the traditional clock face as older generations,” Malcolm Trobe, deputy general secretary at the Association of School and College Leaders, told The Telegraph.

The move is one way in which the school is looking to reduce stress for students during exams.

Some of you may be thinking, "Why not just teach these kids how to read a clock?"

“One hopes that we will be teaching youngsters to read clocks, however, we can see the benefit of digital clocks in exam rooms,” said Trobe.

