Start your engines: British lawnmower racing championship commences

GREAT BRITAIN - For some dedicated gas-heads, the wait was finally over last Saturday as the British lawnmower racing championships commenced.

The cutting edge sport took place on a large, grassy race track in the Village of Billinghurst in West Sussex.

There are four race categories depending on the type of lawn mower ranging from roller driven mowers with seats to wheel driven varieties.

For safety reasons, the mower blades are removed for racing but the engine is retained.

According to the British Lawn Mower Racing Association, lawn mower racing began in 1973.

The sport retains the same objectives as when it began with no sponsorships, commercialization or cash prizes allowed.

The British championship takes place from May to October.

NBC