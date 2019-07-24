'It's pretty surreal': Blacksburg teen advances to finals on 'American Ninja Warrior'

BLACKSBURG, Va.- - A Blacksburg teen proudly represented the commonwealth as a competitor on "American Ninja Warrior." Jody Freeman is keeping up his practices long after the spotlight has dimmed.

"It's pretty surreal. It's cliché, but a dream come true," said Freeman.

The 19-year-old was recently featured on American Ninja Warrior where he took the seventh spot in Monday night's episode.

Freeman fell during the last obstacle.

"It was kind of like a body prop and you had to push these doors open over your head and I just couldn't get traction in my shoes. Once I got to the first set of doors I slipped out," said Freeman.

Freeman was born prematurely and with a condition where his liver was outside his body. He says his story is impacting others across the country.

"There's people hitting me up saying I heard your story and my son has the similar condition. So it's interesting to see there's other people out there to see how I've inspired them just from my one run on the show," said Freeman.

Freeman was also able to connect with Brookneal native Josiah Singleton, who was also in the competition. Singleton fell on the eighth and newest obstacle.

"We were talking about movement on the course and how we thought that would go and what obstacles we were worried about," said Freeman.

As the youngest in the competition, he will advance to the national finals in Las Vegas in an episode to air in the coming months.



