Jack Brown's gives burger profits to Florence victims

ROANOKE - A local restaurant is helping neighbors across state lines. All this week and through Friday Jack Brown’s in downtown Roanoke will be donating all profits from every burger it sells to the American Red Cross for disaster relief to send to those still in need after Hurricane Florence.

Demetrius Calloway, a bar manager at Jack Brown’s said the owners are good people who want to help in any way they can.

“We have Jack Brown’s locations all over, all over the East Coast so in Greenville, North Carolina and Norfolk and everything. Those were some of our people that got hit, too,” Calloway said.

The chain has 13 locations across the East Coast. The Roanoke location is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.