'Jackson Strong' cornhole tournament raises money for 4-year-old dog attack victim

ROANOKE, Va. - A local business owner has rallied the community to raise money to help a 4-year-old who is now hospitalized after a dog attack.

Four-year-old Jackson Lam was attacked by a dog on Memorial Day weekend in Buchanan during a get-together. According to family on a GoFundMe page, he is expected to be in the hospital and undergo at least seven surgeries to repair serious injuries.

“Sunday May 26 my sister, Megan, received one of the scariest calls a mother can from her son’s father-her son had been attacked by a pit bull and was being airlifted to our local level 1 trauma center. Jackson has severe injuries but medically is stable. He was taken to the first of many surgeries fairly quickly after arriving at the hospital. The first surgery is expected to be 7-8 hours and he will be sedated for a few days following. Currently we anticipate 7 surgeries,” Jackson’s aunt Tabitha Johnson wrote.

Read more and donate to the fund by clicking here.

This weekend, a local business owner is partnering with the community to hold a ‘Jackson Strong’ cornhole tournament and silent auction to help the family pay for medical expenses. Jason Lane, owner of SAVVY Events, said Jackson’s mother Megan, is a vendor at events Lane organizes. Lane said he wanted to do anything he can to help a fellow parent and friend in need.

“I have four kids of my own and knowing the damage that it's done to this kid and this family just opened up my heart and I knew I had to do something,” Lane said.

The tournament is this Saturday at the Roanoke Moose lodge from 1 to 5 p.m.

There will also be live music, vendors, children’s events and activities, a silent auction and a gun raffle.

A donation fund is set up at Member One bank in Roanoke. Checks must be made out to Jackson Lam and include his special number. Checks will not be accepted via mail without exact details below:

Jackson Lam #359762

C/O Member One

PO Box 12288

Roanoke, VA 24024



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.