Jesse: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE - Jesse is a kind boy who is very energetic and interactive. The 12-year old enjoys fishing, horseback riding, bicycling, and many other outdoor adventures. Jesse also loves to build things with Legos, play basketball, read books, and draw.

When he grows up, Jesse would like to be a police officer. This little boy loves to be a helper and would appreciate the opportunity to help his mom and dad with outdoor chores. He likes to ride and care for horses when he has the chance. He feels connected with farm life and dreams of having a bull and a trailer to haul it in.

Structure is important in Jesse's life and he does best when daily routines are set and followed. A family that can devote time to build a relationship with Jesse will make a world of difference in his life!

If you would like to learn more about Jesse or have questions about foster care/adoption, contact Cindy Davis at DePaul Community Resources at cdavis@depaulcr.org or 540.381.1848 x 4009 or online at www.depaulcr.org

There are more than 600 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own.

