Johnny Casa race receives record turnout

ROCKY MOUNT, Va - More than 250 people registered for the Johnny Casa 5K/5 miler held in Rocky Mount Saturday morning.

The weather didn't stop these runners from having fun! The race had a record turnout of participants. The 5K benefits the Southern Virginia child advocacy center.

More than 900 food items were donated at the race and will benefit local families in need that were identified by Rocky Mount police.



10 News anchor Jenna Zibton was the race emcee again this year.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.