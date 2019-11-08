Jordan: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE - Jordan would choose to be outside instead of watching TV or playing video games any day of the week.

The 14-year-old is fascinated by bugs and animals and would benefit from being with a family who could explore with him in outdoor adventures. He loves to ride bikes, throw a football, and even mow the grass!

Jordan enjoys being at school. Jordan loves going to church and being part of the church youth group. His favorite foods are chicken tenders, pudding cups, and pizza.

He is a wonderful kid with which to have a conversation and enjoys helping those around him.

If you have questions about Jordan or foster care/adoption, contact Shannon Shepherd at DePaul Community Resources at sshepherd@depaulcr.org, (276) 623-0881 ext. 1519 or online at www.depaulcr.org.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2019 marks the third year 10 News is doing this series.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.