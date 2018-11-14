Josh, Rijena, Jacob: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE - Josh is the oldest of these three close and loving siblings. The 16-year old enjoys playing basketball, playing video games, swimming, hiking, and going on outings. He has participated in weekly horseback riding, campus work program, and learning independent living skills. Josh has continued to make improvements; he has shown maturity, willingness, and ability to follow routines and rules. Josh has the potential to succeed in a leadership opportunity. He continues to maintain positive relationships and communication with his peers.

Rijena is the middle sibling and she loves animals, doing crossword puzzles, listening to different music, doing arts and crafts, and outdoor activities. The 14-year old has done a lot of volunteering at a farm where she worked with the horses and she really enjoys horseback riding. Rijena is also very smart and does very well in school. She is a sweet and loving little girl.

Jacob is the youngest of the three siblings. The 13-year old really enjoys going on recreational outings to local festivals, fishing in ponds and lakes, and hiking trails. Jacob has participated in chapel services, and volunteered at a farm. He also really likes drawing, swimming, horseback riding, and riding bikes. Jacob is also interested in music and has expressed an interest in learning to play the piano. Jacob is very respectful and continues to improve on his primary goals.

If you would like to learn more about these three or have questions about foster care/adoption, contact Cindy Davis at DePaul Community Resources at cdavis@depaulcr.org or 540.381.1848 x 4009 or online at www.depaulcr.org

There are more than 600 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own.

