Joshua: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE - Joshua is a sharp and energetic young man with an outgoing personality. He is generally sweet-tempered, cooperative and kind to others. Joshua is an enthusiastic dancer and is currently participating in dancing-focused gatherings at a local restaurant in his community.

The 15-year old is not a picky eater and has even labeled himself as someone who “absolutely loves any food”. Joshua is the active varsity football manager at his high school, or as he refers to himself- the waterboy. He takes great pride and pleasure in being a supportive part of the football team, and this extracurricular has had a very positive effect on him.

If you would like to learn more about Joshua or have questions about foster care/adoption, contact Cindy Davis at DePaul Community Resources at cdavis@depaulcr.org or 540.381.1848 x 4009 or online at www.depaulcr.org

There are more than 600 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.