Justice: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE - Justice is very energetic and enjoys coloring, drawing, and outdoor activities. The 10-year-old likes having other kids around to play with. This spring she plans to start playing soccer, and is very excited to get out on the field!

Not one to limit herself, Justice is also interested in basketball and football. She hopes to learn how to swim before the summer comes around. Justice always has a great time exploring new places and going on vacations. She likes going to the movie theater, shopping at the mall, and making special excursions to Kings Dominion or the fair.

Justice wants to join a forever family who will provide her with the love and support she deserves.

If you have questions about Justice or foster care/adoption, contact Shannon Shepherd at DePaul Community Resources at sshepherd@depaulcr.org, (276) 623-0881 ext. 1519 or online at www.depaulcr.org.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2019 marks the third year 10 News is doing this series.

