Katlin: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE - Katlin says she is funny, honest, helpful, and cares about others. Her favorite things to do when she's outside are riding her bike and roller skating. She also likes to play kickball, baseball, and basketball. She is taking horseback riding lessons and really enjoys it! Her favorite thing about that is getting to take care of the horses. She is also taking gymnastics and loves learning new skills.

Her favorite indoor activities are cooking, watching movies about horses, and doing crafts. Sometimes she watches football and basketball on TV. Her favorite team to root for is the Miami Dolphins.

The 13-year old's favorite books are those about horses. If she could go anywhere, she would choose to visit Disney World. She also likes going to the beach. Her dream day would be to go to a Karate Studio.

Katlin would like a family who will take care of her, take her places, and help her with things. When she grows up, she would like to be a teacher.

If you would like to learn more about Katlin or have questions about foster care/adoption, contact Cindy Davis at DePaul Community Resources at cdavis@depaulcr.org or 540.381.1848 x 4009 or online at www.depaulcr.org

There are more than 600 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own.

