Lakeside Drive near College Lake dam, bridge to be closed for multiple weeks

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lakeside Drive near the College Lake dam and bridge will be closed for multiple weeks while the roadway is repaired, according to the city of Lynchburg.

City officials said Lakeside Drive is expected to be closed for at least six to eight weeks due to the recent storm event and flooding issues.

"We appreciate the public's continued patience as we work to restore traffic access to this area," the city said in a released statement.

The goal is to reopen Lakeside Drive completely within this timeframe, city officials said. Detour signs have been posted in the meantime.

