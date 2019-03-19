LewisGale doctor urges people to get colon screenings

ROANOKE, Va.- - LewisGale is raising awareness about the importance of colon screenings. Tuesday was Colon Cancer Awareness Day at the hospital. Employees were encouraged to wear blue. The gastroenterology department was decorated in blue, with blue refreshments including cotton candy and cupcakes for patients to have when they drop by.



Dr. Brian van der Linden says colon cancer is one of the most common causes of cancer deaths in the United States. He says it's totally preventable by just getting a colonoscopy.

"It's a cancer that we can actually see well before it is ever a cancer. And we could take out a polyp which is precancerous an completely prevent cancer all together," said Brian van der Linden, gastroenologist at LewisGale.

He suggests those who are obese, African-Americans and heavy smokers start colon screenings at the age of 45.

