LEXINGTON, Va. - The World War II veteran who received more than 7,500 cards on his 100th birthday in May died Sunday.

The Mayflower, retirement & assisted living facility in Lexington, says Ray Painter died. They say he will forever hold a place in so many hearts.

With great sadness and a heavy heart today We lost a hero Ray Painter. Has I think back on the memories of Ray I almost... Posted by The Mayflower on Sunday, September 8, 2019

Ray Painter's hometown of Lexington had previously declared May 5 Ray Painter Day in his honor.