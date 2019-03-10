Liberty University students, staff ready for impactful spring break trips

During its spring break, Liberty University students, faculty and staff members will embark on 24 trips in the United States and around the world to enhance their academic programs, explore different cultures and serve others.

It will mark the highest-ever participation for trips sponsored by the university.

LU Send, the university’s travel office that facilitates unique opportunities for students domestically and internationally, has organized trips to several different countries, including Jamaica, Costa Rica, India, England, Spain, Rwanda, Greece and Israel. Each trip will have academic, cultural, and service component and is open to students from all disciplines.

“There should be an expectation that when students come to Liberty, they bring their passport,” said LU Send Executive Director David Welch. “These trips that we offer are once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for our students to integrate learning about new cultures and serving people, all while being mentored by our incredible faculty members.”

In a trip to Malaga, Spain, students will minister to some of the more than 240,000 immigrants and migrants living in the surrounding region in partnership with Christar.

Students will also continue work in Rwanda with Compassion International.

In Rwanda, 57 Liberty students and staff members will have the opportunity to meet with their sponsored children and their families.

Welch said that although many colleges and universities promote travel during academic breaks, Liberty is unique in that it offers trips specific to certain disciplines with excursions that students wouldn’t necessarily be able to plan on their own.

“When you go on an LU Send trip, you’re traveling with experts,” he said. “People can always travel for leisure, but in the three or four years that our students are here, they can travel with purpose and gain new experiences to add to their résumés or help them land an internship abroad, which will set them apart in their job search.”

Many students will also be learning how to make an impact at home in the U.S. In Asheville, North Carolina.

Students will work with the Asheville Poverty Initiative and serve the homeless.

In Atlanta, students will help in the fight against human trafficking.

In Alabama, 10 students and staff members will have the opportunity to meet immediate needs as they assist in disaster relief efforts following a powerful storm that caused several tornadoes across rural Lee County, leaving 23 people dead and more than 50 people injured.

The team will be the second group to be deployed through LU Send Now this semester. (A team traveled to California to help with cleanup efforts following wildfires last month.)

