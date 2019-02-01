LOA works to stock fixed-income seniors pantries

ROANOKE - Winter months can be hard for seniors in the region, as many face the decision of either paying for food or paying their heating bills. A local group is trying to change that, ensuring seniors get both.

The Roanoke Local Office of Aging is holding it's annual Soup for Seniors food drive.

Over the past seven years, they've collected more than 250-thousand canned goods to help seniors have a hot meal during cold, winter months.

Ron Boyd, president and CEO of LOA said the goal is to collect 50,000 canned food items to help stock the shelves of more than 3,500 seniors on fixed incomes in our region.

“There are a lot of statistics that show one in for seniors are Mel nourished or they don't receive the nutrition that they need, they live at or below the poverty line, so getting extra items in for them, especially during the winter is so important,” Boyd said.

Donations can be made beginning Monday at multiple locations across the region.

The drive will take place February 4-8, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. The main drop off site is The Church of St. Peter and St. Paul, 4909 North Lake Dr, Roanoke (just off Peter’s Creek Road).

Other sites include:

All Freedom First locations:

Botetourt – 11 71 Roanoke Road, Dalveille

West End Center – 1210 Patterson Ave., SW, Roanoke

Tanglewood – 4203 Electric Road, Roanoke

Downtown – 102 Campbell Ave., Roanoke

Towers – 2221 Colonial Ave., SW, Roanoke

Crossroads – 5102 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Salem – 1235 Electric Road, Salem

Vinton – 203 Virginia Ave., Vinton

Vistar Eye Centers:

426 West Main Street, Salem

70 Summerfield Court, Roanoke

3320 Franklin Road, Roanoke

Bent Mountain Center, 10148 Tinsley Lane, Bent Mountain

All Bank of Fincastle locations:

Fincastle – 17 South Roanoke St, Fincastle

Daleville – 1245 Roanoke Rd., Daleville

Glebe – 200 The Glebe Blvd., Daleville

Troutville – 5192 Lee Highway, Troutville

Cloverdale – 614 Lee Highway, Roanoke

Vinton Library – S. Pollard Street, Vinton

Wells Fargo Bank, 246 W. Main Street, Covington

Clifton Forge Town Hall, 547 Main Street, Clifton Forge

Granberry Memorial United Methodist Church, 425 W. Main Street, Covington

Good News Christian Fellowship Church, 214 S. Lexington Ave., Covington

VFW Post #1033, Dolly Ann Drive, Covington

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.