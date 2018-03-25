Local students get their first chance to be on 10 News during career day

PEMBROKE -

Giving local kids a head start on a career path, Eastern Elementary Middle School in Giles County held its annual career day this week. The school invited local professionals to come in and talk about their jobs.

Local teachers, sheriff’s deputies and other community members were invited along with 10 News anchor/reporter Rachel Lucas and chief photographer Lee Friesland to speak to students about their jobs.

10 News found that there are several aspiring young reporters, anchors, meteorologists, engineers and web directors in class. Rachel and Lee spoke to students about a career in news journalism, as well as other jobs that happen behind the scenes to make a newscast happen.

The microphone and camera were handed over to children to give them a shot at making their debut on camera. Students showed impressive skills during their first try at making a career in news.

