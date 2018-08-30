2 dozen legendary vehicles getting ready for view for Taubman's newest exhibition

ROANOKE, Va.- - Multimillion-dollar cars and motorcycles will be at Taubman Museum of Art for the next few months. Skilled art handlers brought in cars from around the world Thursday, getting ready for the upcoming show.

This is part of their newest exhibition called "DRIVE! Iconic American Cars and Motorcycles."

This is the first time the Taubman will have this type of exhibit in the galleries. All of the cars and motorcycles are considered iconic with famous drivers or owners. Many of them are one of a kind like a 1960 Plymouth NXR concept car.

"They drove it on their test track at over 140 mph. It has a six (cylinder) that is all souped up. It's totally unique. The asymmetrical fan was designed to help at high-speed for stability," said Ken Gross, said guest curator and former director of the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

The exhibition will run from Sept. 8 to Feb. 3.

https://www.taubmanmuseum.org/happenings/drive

