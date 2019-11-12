Carilion police on alert after woman reportedly robbed after leaving hospital parking garage

Around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Roanoke police responded to the intersection of Williamson Road and Elm Avenue.

A woman called 911 saying someone ran into the back of her car and stole her purse when she got out and then drove off.

“These cases are rare,” said retired Radford University professor and criminal justice expert Dr. Tod Burke.

Burke said the technique the suspect or suspects used is known as bump and rob.

He said while these cases are rare, keep the idea in mind any time you’re in an accident.

“What you want to do so you’re not charged with a hit-and-run in the situation is acknowledge your presence to the person behind you and find a safe place to pull over,” Burke said.

If you're still concerned, stay in your car until police get there.

“Let the person know that you have contacted the police and that you’re not going anywhere and that you’re going to remain in your car,” Burke said.

The victim in Monday’s case was followed from Carilion’s Riverwalk parking garage, according to Roanoke police.

Carilion police Capt. Ron Donelson said the hospital’s police officers have a heightened awareness right now.

“When we have an incident such as this, then our focus becomes looking for individuals that might be hanging out in our parking garages with no apparent reason for being there,” Donelson said.

But law enforcement can’t be everywhere all the time, which is why it’s important for you to be on the lookout for suspicious people and activity as well.

Contact Roanoke police if you have any information about this case.