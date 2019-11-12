27ºF

How to prepare your car for winter weather

"Try to prepare for the unexpected'

Lindsey Kennett, Reporter

On Tuesday, those across Southwest Virginia, including Hannah Stuber and her four children, woke up to freezing temperatures.

“It doesn’t normally get this cold until mid- to late-December. I thought it was just supposed to rain today, and then we walked out to flurries and it is very blustery, so I stole my husband’s jacket," said Stuber, who lives in Salem.

In case she ever runs into an emergency on the road in the winter, Stuber said she always keeps a few things handy in her car.

“Extra blankets. We keep a change of clothes, ice scraper,” Stuber said.

That was a lesson the mother and former EMT learned from experience.

“In January, a couple of years ago, the alternator went in my car and I was three hours from home with the newborn," Stuber said. "So, thankfully, I had blankets and was able to wrap the baby up and stay warm that way until a friend could get there with the tow truck.”

Robert Young’s Auto & Truck’s office manager, Beth Davis, said once winter hits, their towing calls triple. That’s why she said now is the time to prepare.

“Gloves and a blanket, snacks and a flashlight and absolutely water," Davis said. "I just keep a whole case of water in my car.”

The Virginia Department of Transportation recommends you keep these items in your car:

  • Flashlight and extra batteries
  • Ice scraper
  • Cell phone and charger
  • Jumper cables
  • Blankets or quilts
  • First aid kit
  • Bottled water
  • Non-perishable food (nuts, energy bars)
  • Abrasive material for traction (cat litter, sand)
  • Shovel

VDOT also says drivers should check:

  • Brakes and tires
  • Battery and ignition system
  • Antifreeze and thermostat
  • Windshield wipers and de-icing washer fluid
  • Headlights, tail and brake lights, blinkers and emergency flashers
  • Exhaust system, heater and defroster
  • Oil

“Try to prepare for the unexpected because when you’re not expecting it, is when it’s going to happen," Stuber said.

