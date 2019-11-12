Police: 72-year-old man killed while crossing Henry County road

A 72-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car while crossing the street in Henry County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday on Figsboro Road when the driver of a 2002 Econoline E-150 going north hit a pedestrian in the street and crossed the travel lane.

The incident reportedly happened a tenth of a mile south of Quail Oaks Road.

State police identified the pedestrian as Thomas Wagner, of Martinsville.

Authorities say he died at the scene.

No charges are pending and this crash remains under investigation, according to state police.