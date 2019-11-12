27ºF

Police: 72-year-old man killed while crossing Henry County road

Crash happened Monday night

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

A 72-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car while crossing the street in Henry County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday on Figsboro Road when the driver of a 2002 Econoline E-150 going north hit a pedestrian in the street and crossed the travel lane.

The incident reportedly happened a tenth of a mile south of Quail Oaks Road.

State police identified the pedestrian as Thomas Wagner, of Martinsville.

Authorities say he died at the scene.

No charges are pending and this crash remains under investigation, according to state police.

