Be a Santa to a Senior program in need of donations

Be a Santa to a Senior: that's what a local organization is asking you to do to make sure people of all ages get to enjoy some Christmas magic this year.

Once again, Home Instead Senior Care has teamed up with local businesses for the program.

All you have to do is select a tag from a Christmas tree at places like Olive Garden or the Green Ridge Recreation Center, buy the gift requested and bring it back to that location unwrapped.

Last year, more than 900 seniors in our area received gifts.

"Senior adults are largely forgotten during the holiday season, just because of mobility issues and chronic illness which leaves them largely homebound. This program brings awareness to the simple needs of seniors during the holiday season," said Kayla Flora, program director for Be a Santa to a Senior.

You have until Dec. 3 to donate.

For a list of locations, click here and enter your zip code.