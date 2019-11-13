Crews work overnight brush fire in Botetourt County
No word on status of fire
Crews from Botetourt and Alleghany counties responded to an overnight brush fire.
Authorities say crews responded to the Glen Wilson area of Botetourt County early Wednesday morning.
There is no word on the status of the fire as of 7 a.m. Wednesday.
