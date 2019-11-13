32ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

32ºF

Local

Crews work overnight brush fire in Botetourt County

No word on status of fire

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Botetourt County, Local
Photo from brush fire in Botetourt County

Crews from Botetourt and Alleghany counties responded to an overnight brush fire.

Posted by Eagle Rock Vol. Fire & Rescue on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Authorities say crews responded to the Glen Wilson area of Botetourt County early Wednesday morning.

Posted by Eagle Rock Vol. Fire & Rescue on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

There is no word on the status of the fire as of 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Note to users: Comments on WSLS.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact news@wsls.com.