Franklin County revises policy that denied lunch to students with outstanding debt

Amid outcry from parents and students, the Franklin County School Board voted Tuesday night to revise a policy that could let high school students go hungry.

For years, the school district's previous policy only allowed kindergarten through eighth-grade students to receive alternative lunches.

Now, all students, regardless of grade level, will be offered an alternative lunch, even if they have outstanding lunch debt.

The school board said its decision gives students “a bit more leeway with meals.”