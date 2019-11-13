Pulaksi County convenience store thief is apparently not a fan of vaping

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the man deputies believe broke into a convenience store early Friday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., someone broke into the Shop Eez store on Lowmans Ferry Road by breaking the store’s glass front door.

The man then stole cigarettes, cigars, lighters and lighter fluid, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say that damages to the store and the value of the stolen goods total more than $2,000.

The Sheriff’s Office believes that what could be fraternity or sorority Greek letters are on the man’s hat.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 540-980-7800.

Anyone wishing to provide information, yet remain anonymous should call 540-980-7810.