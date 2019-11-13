Virginia Tech police looking to identify man wearing NASA t-shirt after alleged larceny
Does this guy look familiar?
The Virginia Tech Police Department is asking for help identifying this man.
Police are looking to identify him in connection with an alleged larceny that happened at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday near Dietrick Hall.
It’s believed the man is about 6 feet, 3 inches tall.
Anyone with information about the identity of this man is asked to contact Detective J.C. Waid at 540-231-6790 or waidjc@vt.edu.
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on WSLS.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact news@wsls.com.