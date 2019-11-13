32ºF

Local

Virginia Tech police looking to identify man wearing NASA t-shirt after alleged larceny

Does this guy look familiar?

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Pictures taken on Nov. 9, 2019 at about 1:15 a.m. outside of Dietrick Hall

The Virginia Tech Police Department is asking for help identifying this man.

Police are looking to identify him in connection with an alleged larceny that happened at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday near Dietrick Hall.

It’s believed the man is about 6 feet, 3 inches tall.

Anyone with information about the identity of this man is asked to contact Detective J.C. Waid at 540-231-6790 or waidjc@vt.edu.

