What’s News Today: Route 220 improvements, Trump, Jr. visits

Lynchburg high school students will learn about diversity and prejudice. Students from E. C. Glass and Heritage High Schools will take part in Project Inclusion. They will learn skills to help them bring unity and change to their schools by reducing prejudice and bias. Nearly 50 students will take part in the program through Saturday.

The United Way of Central Virginia will distribute food to partner organizations. A dozen organization will collect the food that was given during the annual October Food Drive.

Donald Trump Jr. comes to Liberty University’s convocation today. He will talk about his new book, “triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.” He is the son of President Trump.

The Wythe County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing about issuing Capital Improvement Bonds. The county is looking to borrow nearly $3.3 million for projects like water and sewer upgrades and road improvements.

Blacksburg High School will hold a signing ceremony today. Four students will sign letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the college level.

There’s a public meeting in Pulaski to talk about the Nonstructural Flood Risk Management Assessment Project. A flood risk assessment will be conducted to raise awareness about flood threats in an effort to reduce risk in the future. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the historic Pulaski Train Station.

A fire safety community service project kicks off today in Danville. The town/gown partnership is between the city, Danville Community College and Averett University. Students will work with firefighters to teach fire safety and install smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

VDOT will hold a public meeting tonight about improvements to Route 220. The goal is to preserve capacity, enhance safety and support future growth from Roanoke County to the North Carolina border. Tonight’s meeting runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Essig Recreation Center in Rocky Mount.

The Salem VA Medical Center and other community agencies will hold a Stand Down for Homeless Veterans event today. The event will give veterans information about employment, benefits, housing and more. It runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center.