Danville Target burglarized, police searching for men who may know what happened
Authorities say electronics were stolen
Police are searching for two men after the Danville Target was burglarized early Thursday morning.
Police want to speak with two men because they believe the two have information about what happened.
Employees coming into work Thursday reported that the store had been broken into, citing damage to the store’s glass doors.
Police said based on the evidence, the burglary happened at about 3:30 a.m.
During the burglary, the suspects stole an undisclosed amount of electronics.
Police specified that these surveillance photos are not from the burglary; rather, they show the men authorities would like to talk with to learn more about what happened.
Anyone with information about the burglary, including the identities of the two men pictured above, is asked to contact Danville police at 434-793-0000 or 434-799-6510. You can also submit a tip online.
