Farmers Seed and Supply to close downtown Lynchburg location after 119 years

Farmers Seed and Supply has been a constant presence in downtown Lynchburg for more than a century, but that will change soon.

The hardware and garden store announced it will close its Main Street shop on Friday. Farmers Seed and Supply has been in the same location for 119 years.

The shop is not closing but relocating. The owners have consolidated everything within Farmers Seed and Supply into their other store, the Boonsboro Hardware Store, just five miles away.