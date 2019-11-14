Suspect hospitalized after allegedly stealing car from Salem VA Medical Center

UPDATE

A suspect has been taken to the hospital after authorities say he stole a car from the Salem VA Medical Center and crashed it at a northwest Roanoke apartment complex.

Authorities say the suspect hit a driver on Shenandoah Avenue NW and then drove away from the scene.

According to police, the driver he hit followed him to West Creek Manor Apartments on Westside Boulevard NW.

The suspect has reportedly been taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities are investigating an incident in northwest Roanoke.

According to our crew at the scene, there is a large police presence on Westside Boulevard NW near West Creek Manor Apartments.

There is reportedly a car that appears to have been wrecked and is being towed away.

