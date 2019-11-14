Police investigating multiple shots fired calls in southwest Roanoke

Authorities are investigating several shots fired calls in southwest Roanoke, according to police.

Police say officers have received several calls for shots fired on Westover Ave SW, and that all calls are being investigated at this time.

According to police, there have been no reports of injuries or property damage.

There is no word on if this is connected to the search for Michael Brown in the area.

